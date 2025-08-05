Twins Face Off Against Tigers in Crucial Divisional Matchup

DETROIT, Mich. — The Minnesota Twins (52-60) and the Detroit Tigers (66-48) meet in a key AL Central matchup on Tuesday evening. The Tigers won the series opener 6-3 on Monday, marking their second victory in three games.

As the Twins look to rebound, they will send Zebby Matthews (2-3, 5.67 ERA) to the mound. He faces Chris Paddack (4-9, 4.77 ERA), who will pitch for the Tigers against his former team. The first pitch from Comerica Park is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.

This season, the Tigers are the -153 money-line favorites, while the Twins are +127 underdogs. The over/under for total runs is set at 8. A strong performance from Matthews could be critical for Minnesota, which has lost five of its last six games.

Detroit’s offense features first baseman Spencer Torkelson, who ranks among the top home run hitters in the league, with 23 homers and 63 RBIs this season. Torkelson was 2-for-4 with a run scored in the previous game. Meanwhile, Gleyber Torres, the second baseman for Detroit, is batting .273 with 13 home runs and 55 RBIs.

The Twins, struggling offensively, have seen Trevor Larnach hit .243 with 14 home runs and 47 RBIs this year. He hit a solo home run in the previous game, contributing to the team’s overall effort.

With a burgeoning rivalry, the Tigers hope to continue their successful run at home where they have a 30-15 record as the home favorite. As the season progresses, both teams are eager to solidify their positions in the playoff chase.

Expectations are high for this matchup, especially from the SportsLine Projection Model, which favors the over on total runs, predicting an average of 9.3 combined runs between the two teams.