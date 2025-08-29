LG Twins Face NC Dinos in KBO Showdown on August 28

Changwon, South Korea — The LG Twins will face the NC Dinos on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at Changwon NC Park. This Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) matchup features the first-place Twins (73-44) against the fifth-place Dinos (55-54).

The Twins enter the game with a strong lineup, scoring an average of 5.4 runs per game, putting them at the top in the league. They have accumulated 648 runs this season with a batting average of .274 and an on-base percentage (OBP) of .361. Notably, Hae Min Park has maintained a batting average of .284, contributing 1,019 runs scored.

In terms of pitching, the LG Twins have recorded a team ERA of 3.63, ranking them third in KBO. Their pitchers have given up 462 runs while managing to strike out 885 batters this season. Min Woo Park’s performance will be key for the Dinos, who have recorded a team slugging percentage of .397 and are scoring an average of 5.08 runs per game.

The Dinos are also without their full strength, currently ranked among the middle tier in statistics this season, which puts them at a disadvantage against the Twins. They have faced challenges with a team ERA of 4.75 and have conceded over 600 runs this season.

Both teams have had their standout players this season, with LG’s Hyun Soo Kim boasting a career batting average of .310 and 1,548 runs batted in, while NC’s Hui Dong Kwon has drawn 510 walks and scored 507 runs in his career.

As the game approaches, analysts are eyeing the point spread, with LG favored at -132 and NC at +110, accompanied by an over/under set at 8 runs for the game. Parlay’s Pundit suggests a pick on NC at +110 and under the total runs, reflecting the potential for a close matchup.

Both teams are looking to secure a win, with the Twins eager to maintain their lead and the Dinos aiming for a crucial victory to boost their standings.