Twins Face White Sox After Sunday Victory

Minnesota, USA — The Minnesota Twins, fresh off a 7-2 victory against the San Diego Padres, prepare to face the Chicago White Sox in a four-game series starting Monday.

The White Sox, despite being in last place in the American League Central, come into Target Field after winning a series against the Twins in Chicago last weekend. With a record of 49-88, the White Sox clinched a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday to end a five-game losing streak.

Twins outfielder Byron Buxton shined during Sunday’s game, hitting a two-run home run, marking his 29th this season, a personal best for him. Buxton’s impressive performance included two hits and a double, and he is now one home run shy of joining the ranks of Twins players with a 30-30 season.

“He had great at-bats all day long,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli. Buxton’s performance contributed to the team’s first series victory since early August, bringing their record to 60-73.

The Twins will face a White Sox team that recently lost RHP Aaron Civale to the Chicago Cubs after he claimed waivers, but rookie Colson Montgomery is making headlines after hitting three home runs in the last series against the Twins. Montgomery’s recent stats show he has a .224 average, with 15 home runs and 38 RBIs over 46 games.

Health challenges plague both teams. The White Sox have several players on the injured list, including outfielders Luis Robert Jr. and Miguel Vargas, while the Twins welcome back pitcher Pablo López, who is set to be activated after a successful rehab stint.

Monday’s game at Target Field will start at 1:10 p.m. and will be broadcasted on Twins.TV, 830-AM, and 102.9-FM.