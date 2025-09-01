Sports
Twins Face White Sox After Sunday Victory
Minnesota, USA — The Minnesota Twins, fresh off a 7-2 victory against the San Diego Padres, prepare to face the Chicago White Sox in a four-game series starting Monday.
The White Sox, despite being in last place in the American League Central, come into Target Field after winning a series against the Twins in Chicago last weekend. With a record of 49-88, the White Sox clinched a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday to end a five-game losing streak.
Twins outfielder Byron Buxton shined during Sunday’s game, hitting a two-run home run, marking his 29th this season, a personal best for him. Buxton’s impressive performance included two hits and a double, and he is now one home run shy of joining the ranks of Twins players with a 30-30 season.
“He had great at-bats all day long,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli. Buxton’s performance contributed to the team’s first series victory since early August, bringing their record to 60-73.
The Twins will face a White Sox team that recently lost RHP Aaron Civale to the Chicago Cubs after he claimed waivers, but rookie Colson Montgomery is making headlines after hitting three home runs in the last series against the Twins. Montgomery’s recent stats show he has a .224 average, with 15 home runs and 38 RBIs over 46 games.
Health challenges plague both teams. The White Sox have several players on the injured list, including outfielders Luis Robert Jr. and Miguel Vargas, while the Twins welcome back pitcher Pablo López, who is set to be activated after a successful rehab stint.
Monday’s game at Target Field will start at 1:10 p.m. and will be broadcasted on Twins.TV, 830-AM, and 102.9-FM.
Recent Posts
- Saints unexpectedly release All-Pro special teams ace J.T. Gray
- Leganés Faces Deportivo in Crucial Segunda División Showdown
- Automated Behavior Alert from News Broadcasting and Onic Group
- Coco Gauff Opens Up About Love Life Ahead of US Open Match
- MLB Emphasizes Shorter Starts as Pitching Strategies Evolve
- Coco Gauff Faces Naomi Osaka in Highly Anticipated U.S. Open Clash
- New Series Explores Drama of Guinness Family After Father’s Death
- Gauff and Osaka Set for Rematch at US Open on September 1
- Crystal Palace Signs Teenage Defender Jaydee Canvot from Toulouse
- Soap Star’s Evolving Character Sparks Viewer Interest
- Infielder Ha-Seong Kim Set to Return from Injured List
- Elizabeth Holmes: From Billionaire CEO to Prison Sentences
- Nestlé Appoints Philipp Navratil as New CEO After Laurent Freixe’s Dismissal
- Luis Garcia Returns for Astros vs. Angels on Labor Day
- Trump Reassures Supporters Amid Health Rumors Following Golf Outing
- Naomi Osaka Reflects on Motherhood Ahead of U.S. Open Showdown
- Twins Face White Sox After Sunday Victory
- Iga Świątek’s Match Scheduled Against Aleksandrova Amid Controversial US Open Decisions
- US Open Round of 16: Key Highlights and Player Stats
- Red Sox Face Guardians as Playoff Race Heats Up