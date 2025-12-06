Sports
Twins Focus on Keeping Stars This Offseason Amid Trade Rumors
Minnesota, MN — After a significant roster overhaul at the 2025 trade deadline, the Minnesota Twins have decided not to continue their rebuilding efforts this offseason.
On Friday, reports indicated that the team does not plan to trade key players like outfielder Byron Buxton, starting pitchers Joe Ryan and Pablo López. Instead, the Twins aim to build around these stars and compete in the upcoming season.
Buxton, who recently achieved his second All-Star appearance, is coming off a standout season. He played 126 games, achieving a .264 batting average, with a career-high 35 home runs and 83 RBIs. Buxton is set to earn $15.1 million per year over the last three years of his contract.
Meanwhile, Joe Ryan, who logged a 13–10 record with a 3.42 ERA last season, remains under their control for two more years. The 29-year-old also made the All-Star team in 2025 and is a candidate for a contract extension in the next year.
Pablo López, the Twins’ highest-paid player at $21.8 million over the next two years, struggled with injuries in 2025, making only 14 starts. It was a disappointing season, as it marked the first time he didn’t exceed 100 innings pitched since his rookie season with Miami in 2018.
The Twins ended their last season as one of baseball’s bigger disappointments. Expecting to compete for an AL Central title, the team faltered early and could not recover. They aim to use this offseason to regroup and strengthen their core.
As the team looks ahead, their strategy indicates a commitment to core players rather than further dismantling their roster.
