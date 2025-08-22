Twins Gear Up for Series with White Sox as New Pitchers Await Debut

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — The Minnesota Twins are set to make roster changes as they prepare for a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field this weekend. Two pitchers, Mick Abel and Taj Bradley, both acquired at the trade deadline, are expected to make their Twins debuts.

The Twins (58-69) have had a disappointing few weeks, recently concluding a homestand with a 1-5 record and losing eight of their last ten games. They are particularly eager for a turnaround after being swept by the Athletics.

This weekend’s series marks the first matchup between the Twins and White Sox since April. The Twins currently lead the season series 4-2 and are also looking to improve their poor away record of 25-38.

Twin’s right-hander Pablo López, who has been sidelined since June with a right teres major strain, has started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Saints. López’s return would significantly boost the rotation. Meanwhile, other players remain on the injured list including catcher Christian Vázquez and outfielder Alan Roden, who has been ruled out for the season due to a thumb injury.

On the other side, the White Sox (45-82) will be seeking to capitalize on a lengthy 10-game homestand. However, they are coming off a poor road trip of 1-5 and have lost their last 13 out of 16 games. They aim to shake off a disheartening season as they still face the risk of losing 100 games for the third consecutive year.

The Twins will play three games in Chicago before heading to Toronto for another series. As the season winds down, each game is crucial for both teams seeking momentum.