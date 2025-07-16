Twins Hesitate on Trading Joe Ryan Amid Trade Rumors

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the Minnesota Twins are facing pressure regarding the future of starting pitcher Joe Ryan. At 29 years old, Ryan has established himself as a valuable asset with a 2.72 ERA and a 9-4 record this season, all while under team control until 2027.

Despite Minnesota’s underwhelming 47-49 record, sources reveal the team hasn’t engaged in serious trade discussions regarding Ryan. According to reporter Robert Murray, “The Minnesota Twins have yet to have conversations with other teams about right-hander Joe Ryan.” This lack of dialogue is surprising, given the demand for quality pitchers in today’s market.

Ryan’s performance this season has drawn interest from teams like the Boston Red Sox, who see him as a strong addition to their rotation. The Red Sox would likely need to offer a significant package to secure him, but theory and practice often differ in trade negotiations.

Analysts argue that trading Ryan could hinder the Twins’ chances for future contention. His current contract makes him an affordable option for a starting pitcher, which adds to his appeal. With the team’s struggles this year, trading their top talent may seem like a logical step, but it raises questions about the long-term vision of the franchise.

Joe Ryan isn’t just performing well; he is also seen as a key part of the Twins’ identity moving forward. The club has experienced a challenging season but recognizes the potential in keeping Ryan to build around him.

The Twins’ current predicament in the weak American League Central division has provoked discussions about selling off veterans. However, many believe the right strategy is to retain promising talent like Ryan, who may reach even greater heights in the coming years.

As the deadline draws nearer, only time will tell if the Twins decide to hold onto their ace or entertain trade offers that could reshape their team.