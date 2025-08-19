Twins, A’s Prepare for Crucial Series at Target Field

Minnesota, MN – The Minnesota Twins will face the Oakland Athletics in a three-game series beginning Tuesday at Target Field. The series is critical for both teams as they seek to improve their standings.

The Athletics, currently last in the American League West with a record of 56-70, have shown some signs of life with an 8-7 record in August. Notably, rookie Nick Kurtz leads MLB rookies with 25 home runs and 67 RBIs, while former Twin Brent Rooker adds another 25 home runs this season.

The Twins, on the other hand, sit at 58-66 and have endured a challenging season. They recently dropped three of four games to the Detroit Tigers, who lead the AL Central. Despite their struggles, the Twins have excelled against the Athletics, winning three of four games in their last series in June.

In the previous matchup, the Twins outscored the A’s 26-8 over three games. The Twins hope to reclaim some momentum after a recent 8-1 defeat on Sunday.

Each game will feature exciting matchups, including pitchers Jacob Lopez facing Joe Ryan on Tuesday, while RHP J.T. Ginn takes on Bailey Ober on Wednesday. The Thursday finale is yet to feature a confirmed starter for the A’s, keeping fans guessing.

As for the Athletics, they recently hit three home runs in a single game. Their offensive is powered by home runs, leading them to rank sixth in the MLB with 174 total home runs this season. The pitching staff, however, has allowed a troubling 178 home runs as well.

Injuries have plagued both teams this season. The Twins will be without C Christian Vázquez and RHP Pablo López due to various ailments, while the Athletics have several players sidelined, including SS Jacob Wilson, who recently began a rehab assignment.

As both teams prepare for this pivotal series, the stakes are high. The Twins look to turn their season around and gain ground in the wild-card race, while the Athletics aim to build on their recent success.