LG Twins Sign Pitcher Anders Tolhurst, Release Elieser Hernandez

SEOUL, South Korea — The LG Twins announced Sunday that they have signed 25-year-old right-handed pitcher Anders Tolhurst after parting ways with Elieser Hernandez.

Tolhurst will join the team for the remainder of the season, with the contract valued at $370,000, including a $100,000 buyout. The Twins made this move to strengthen their pitching rotation as they aim for a title in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).

Hernandez, who had a 4-4 record and a 4.23 ERA over 14 starts this season, struggled with consistency and missed over a month due to a thigh injury. Despite a strong performance in the postseason last year, the Twins decided to release him to optimize their roster for the postseason.

The Twins stated that Tolhurst boasts a diverse pitch selection and has shown significant progress recently. “He has taken a major step forward lately, and we expect him to settle in quickly and be the pitcher that we want him to be,” the team said in a statement.

Tolhurst was previously with the Toronto Blue Jays, being drafted in the 23rd round of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft. This season, he pitched in Double-A and Triple-A, finishing with a 4-5 record and a 4.67 ERA across 16 games.

The Twins are currently in a tight race for the KBO title, sitting in second place with a record of 60-40-2, just half a game behind the Hanwha Eagles. As they adapt their roster, both teams are making midseason moves to bolster their chances in the postseason.

Tolhurst’s first game with the Twins is highly anticipated as the team gears up for the second half of the season.