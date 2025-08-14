Sports
Twins Snap Losing Streak Against Yankees with 4-1 Victory
BRONX, New York — The Minnesota Twins defeated the New York Yankees 4-1 on Wednesday night, breaking a nine-game losing streak against New York. Twins pitcher Joe Ryan allowed one run and four hits over 6 2/3 innings, showcasing his best performance this season.
After the game was delayed for 1 hour and 52 minutes due to rain, Ryan struck out seven batters and recorded his fastest pitch of the season at 97.7 mph. Cody Bellinger hit a home run in the third inning to give the Yankees an early lead.
However, the Twins rallied in the sixth inning, scoring three runs off Yankees reliever Yerry De Los Santos. Kody Clemens hit a crucial two-run double, followed by an RBI double from Royce Lewis.
This win marks Minnesota’s first victory over the Yankees since April 26, 2023. The Twins’ executive chair Joe Pohlad announced this week that his family will continue as the principal owner, adding two new investment groups.
Cam Schlitter, pitching for the Yankees, allowed one run and three hits in 5 1/3 innings. Despite a solid performance, the Yankees struggled to capitalize, missing the chance to finish off a series sweep.
Looking ahead, Minnesota will face the Detroit Tigers, while New York travels to St. Louis for a three-game series beginning Friday night.
