Twins Struggle for Consistency as Midseason Approaches

MINNEAPOLIS — As of June 27, 2025, the Minnesota Twins hold a record of 39-42, reaching the midpoint of their season. Despite appearing average, they are positioned as wild-card hopefuls in the American League playoff picture. However, the Twins have exhibited erratic performance, alternating between dominance and struggle.

In May, the team enjoyed a robust 13-game winning streak, showcasing strong pitching and timely hitting. Conversely, before and after that streak, they struggled significantly, posting a record of 13-20 before and 13-22 since, indicating ongoing issues with run production.

At the season’s halfway point, team awards reflect standout performances. Byron Buxton, 31, was named the MVP due to his impressive health and performance. Despite injury challenges over the past decade, Buxton has played in 64 of 81 games, demonstrating exceptional skills in the field and at the plate.

“It means everything,” said manager Rocco Baldelli. “We’re always going to be a significantly better club when he’s playing in the middle of the field for us.” Buxton boasts a .279 batting average with 17 home runs and leads all center fielders in on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS).

Joe Ryan earns recognition as the Twins’ most valuable pitcher, logging 91 1/3 innings with a 2.86 ERA despite rotation instability due to teammate Pablo López‘s shoulder injury. Ryan maintains a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 104-to-20, allowing three runs or fewer in most starts.

“Knowing you have a guy who is going to produce makes a difference,” Baldelli noted. “You feel like you’re going to win every time Joe pitches.”

Reliever Lou Varland has emerged as a reliable asset, with a 2.02 ERA and a striking 39-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Varland pitched in a team-leading 38 of 81 games this season, showcasing readiness and adaptability.

Despite these standout performances, the Twins have their challenges, especially from their rookie roster. After a brief appearance, first-time player Mikey Keaschall broke his forearm and has not yet returned to play.

With six games remaining in June, the Twins are looking to improve their 8-16 record for the month, as they prepare for a series against the Detroit Tigers, currently tied for the best record in baseball. Fans are eager to see if the Twins can regain momentum during this critical stretch.