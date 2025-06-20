Twins Struggle after Road Trip, Prepare for Series Against Brewers

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – The Minnesota Twins return home after a disappointing six-game road trip in which they went 1-5, leaving their season record at 37-37. After suffering through a season-high six-game losing streak, the Twins managed to end it with a 12-5 victory against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

The Twins will begin a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field on Friday. Right-handed pitcher Joe Ryan (7-2, 2.93 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Twins, facing Jacob Misiorowski (1-0, 0.00 ERA), who has yet to allow a run this season.

Despite their recent struggles, Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is showing promising form, having hit home runs in three consecutive games. He is batting .429 with five homers over his last eight games. In addition, rookie Brooks Lee has extended his hitting streak to 18 games, making it the longest current streak in Major League Baseball.

On the opposing side, the Brewers enter this series with a record of 40-35, coming off an 8-7 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. The win allowed Milwaukee to split the series and kept them in the race, sitting 5½ games behind the Cubs in the National League Central.

Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio is continuing a hot hitting streak, going 25-for-78 (.321) over the last 18 games. Meanwhile, Christian Yelich has been a vital part of the lineup, batting .365 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs in his last 22 games.

Both teams will be eager to secure a series win as the Twins prepare for their upcoming homestand, which includes a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners following the Brewers series. This is a crucial time for both teams as they seek to improve their standings within their respective divisions.

As the series begins, the Twins are watching player injuries closely, hoping for a quick recovery for those on the injured list, including Royce Lewis and Pablo López. This matchup with the Brewers could set the tone for the remainder of their season.