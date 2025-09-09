Sports
Twins Struggle as Season Winds Down; Mike Trout Eyes Milestone Home Run
KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Minnesota Twins continue to struggle as the season draws to a close, now sitting 17 games below .500. They are attempting to rally during a six-game road trip following a difficult run against the Chicago White Sox.
In the first game of the series against the Angels, scheduled for Monday at 8:38 p.m., Twins right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 4.53 ERA) will face Angels rookie Caden Dana (0-0, 4.91 ERA). The Twins have performed well against the Angels in 2025, sweeping them in a series at Target Field earlier this season.
Despite their overall struggles, certain players show promise. Outfielder Trevor Larnach reached base safely in a career-high 15 consecutive games and is batting .375 during that stretch. Additionally, rookie second baseman Luke Keaschall is leading the team with a .328 average after an impressive four-hit game.
On the injury front, catcher Ryan Jeffers was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list after being hit by foul balls to the head during a recent game. Manager Rocco Baldelli indicated they are monitoring his condition closely. To replace him, the Twins have called up Jhonny Pereda, who has had limited major league experience.
Meanwhile, the Angels’ Mike Trout is nearing a career milestone as he approaches his 400th home run. With 20 home runs this season, Trout aims to join an elite group of players who have accomplished this feat while wearing an Angels uniform.
The Twins enter this matchup against the Angels after ending a six-game losing streak with a victory against the Royals. However, they continue to face challenges, with five players currently sidelined due to injuries, including David Festa and Christian Vázquez.
As the Twins navigate through these difficulties, their performance against the Angels will be crucial in determining how they finish the season.
