Sports
Twins Struggles Continue with Record-Equalling Loss to Tigers
DETROIT – The Minnesota Twins fell to the Detroit Tigers 10-5 on Saturday at Comerica Park, marking a challenging day for pitcher Bailey Ober.
Ober, in a rough patch, allowed four home runs during the game, tying the team’s record for most home runs surrendered in a single month at 14. That record was previously held by Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven for 39 years.
“Nobody, particularly Ober, can pinpoint the problem,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’s a guy who’s not afraid of an adjustment. He’s a guy that when he gets into situations, can make a pitch, can figure out a way to get through.”
The Tigers’s offense was relentless, scoring in seven of the eight innings they batted. Kerry Carpenter, Gleyber Torres, Riley Greene, and Zach McKinstry each contributed significant hits, fueling the Tigers’ victory.
Despite Ober’s struggles, Twins players showed potential. Byron Buxton recorded three hits, including his 19th home run, and Carlos Correa hit a two-run homer, extending his recent surge at the plate. Correa’s batting average now sits at .261 for the season.
Ober, who now holds a record of 4-6, expressed frustration after the game, saying, “I’m throwing good pitches. They’re hitting them. Sometimes they’re 40 exit velocity, and sometimes they’re home runs right now.” His recent performances have raised concerns, as he had given up just two home runs over 29⅓ innings in May.
The Twins’ pitching staff continues to seek consistency, especially with Chris Paddack slated to start in Sunday’s game against the Tigers. The game is crucial since the Twins are struggling with a season record of 40-43.
Meanwhile, the Tigers improved to 52-32, showcasing a powerful offense led by players like Casey Mize, who pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing only two earned runs. Their strong showing could position them favorably as the season progresses.
Tigers rookie Matt Vierling, recently returned from the injured list, expressed excitement about contributing to the team’s success. As both teams prepare for their next matchup, the Twins aim to bounce back while the Tigers seek to maintain their winning momentum.
