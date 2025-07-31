Sports
Twins Trade Harrison Bader to Phillies Before Deadline
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the Minnesota Twins have traded outfielder Harrison Bader to the Philadelphia Phillies. The deal comes just hours before the 6 p.m. ET deadline on July 31.
Bader, 31, has been having a solid season with the Twins, posting a .258 batting average with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs. He brings strong defensive skills to the table, ranking in the 92nd percentile for defensive performance, according to Statcast.
The Twins, who currently sit at 51-56 and are 11 games behind in the AL Central, had been expected to make trades as they assess their roster for the future. In return, the Twins will receive young prospects Hendry Mendez and Geremy Villoria.
Mendez, an outfielder, and Villoria, a right-handed pitcher, are considered to be lower-tier prospects but provide the Twins with additional depth as they shift focus towards rebuilding.
This trade signifies a shift in strategy for the Twins, who look to capitalize on their younger talent while unloading players like Bader as they aim for a long-term plan.
The deal adds immediate offensive potential for the Phillies, who are currently in a tight race for the postseason. Bader is expected to bolster their lineup with both power and speed.
With the deadline looming, the MLB trade market has been active, and more moves are expected before the cutoff time.
