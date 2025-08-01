Sports
Twins Trade Roster Before Series Against Guardians
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Minnesota Twins have undergone significant changes ahead of their three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians, having traded nearly a dozen players in just a week.
The Twins (51-57) were active in the front office leading up to the MLB trade deadline, with a total of 11 players dealt recently. Despite their struggles on the field, including losing nine of their last 13 games, the organization is embracing a new look.
Pitching matchups for the series include RHP Joe Ryan (10-5, 2.82 ERA) taking the mound against RHP Gavin Williams (6-4, 3.51) on Friday at 6:10 p.m. Saturday’s game is set for 3:10 p.m., with a yet-to-be-determined Twins pitcher facing RHP Tanner Bibee (7-9, 4.39). The series concludes on Sunday at 12:40 p.m. when RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 4.24 ERA) faces LHP Joey Cantillo (2-1, 4.14).
The Twins also face challenges off the field as OF Byron Buxton has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to left rib cartilage irritation. Buxton’s injury follows a stint earlier this season on the concussion list. Other injured players include RHP Bailey Ober, who is recovering from a left hip issue, and 2B Luke Keaschall, who is on a rehab assignment.
Meanwhile, the Guardians (54-54), who recently won two of three against the Colorado Rockies, have been in better form, going 14-6 since July 7. Closer Emmanuel Clase is currently on paid leave as MLB investigates a potential gambling-related issue. Veteran 3B Jose Ramirez continues to impress, ranking among the top ten in the American League in multiple hitting categories.
The Twins’ recent roster changes have stirred up discussions reminiscent of dramatic sports narratives, yet officials remain hopeful about the new players stepping up. Games this weekend at Progressive Field will be critical for both squads as they continue vying for better standings in the league.
The Twins aim to improve their AL Central record as they face off against the Guardians, with hopes of reversing their recent fortunes.
