Twisted Metal Awaiting Season 3 Decision Amidst Fan Excitement

Los Angeles, CA – The future of the popular action comedy series, Twisted Metal, hangs in the balance as fans eagerly anticipate news of a potential third season. Season 2 is set to release its final three episodes on August 28, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. PT and 3:00 a.m. ET, but as of now, the show’s fate remains undecided.

According to Peacock, Twisted Metal has not been officially renewed for a Season 3 nor canceled. The excitement surrounding the conclusion of the current season has left viewers curious about upcoming developments. Showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith has expressed his optimistic plans for the series, stating, “It is extremely clear where Season 3 goes,” and revealed he has “an amazing idea for Season 4 that I think fans will lose their goddamn minds when you hear it.”

Smith emphasized his desire to continue the story as long as fans are engaged, noting, “I want to go for as long as the fans watch. And I think we have a lot of great plans for these characters.” He shared these insights before the release of the final episodes of Season 2, indicating his confidence in the show’s reception.

Renewal depends largely on the critical reception and viewership numbers of the second season. If the ratings meet expectations, the trajectory for Season 3 could proceed smoothly. Fans are hopeful, recalling the potential that exists within the show’s narrative for further exploration.

As viewers await an official decision, the anticipation surrounding Twisted Metal continues to build. Until then, the show’s future remains uncertain, leaving fans looking forward to the final episodes of Season 2.