Twisted Metal Season 2 Set to Deliver Action-Packed Showdown on Peacock

LOS ANGELES, CA — The highly anticipated second season of “Twisted Metal” will premiere on Peacock on July 31, 2025. Following the cliffhanger of its debut season, viewers can expect an explosive continuation of the story centered around John Doe, played by Anthony Mackie, and his partner Quiet, portrayed by Stephanie Beatriz.

Season 2 picks up seven months after the events of Season 1, with Johnson navigating his new life in a fortified city while preparing for a ruthless vehicular tournament. His companion Quiet has allied with a gang called the Dolls, led by John’s sister, Dollface (Tiana Okoye). The tournament, orchestrated by the enigmatic Calypso (Anthony Carrigan), promises contestants a single wish as the grand prize.

Despite the existing character development, initial episodes feature a slower build-up before the main competition kicks off. “While some character moments are welcome, I felt the tournament should be front and center right from the start,” wrote Andrew Webster in a review. The show aims to balance comedic elements with intense action, a trademark of the original video game series.

New characters will join the fray, including the grotesque Vermin (Lisa Gilroy) and the supernatural Mr. Grimm (Richard de Klerk). The season includes more over-the-top moments and the viewer’s familiar favorites like Sweet Tooth, voiced by Will Arnett, who returns with a flair for chaos.

“It took over a season to reach the tournament, but it’s a wild ride once it starts, rife with unexpected character developments and side quests,” Webster added. Fans are particularly eager for the show’s humorous take on its twisted universe, blending intense competition with witty banter. Mitchell also noted that Season 2 is uniquely comedic, mixing zany humor with grounded story arcs.

The season will feature 12 episodes filled with enough high-octane car battles and character-driven moments to keep fans engaged. As the tournament unfolds, viewers will witness a blend of personal stakes and collective chaos that defines the series, ultimately appealing to both long-time fans and newcomers alike.

As audiences prepare for the upcoming challenges and new characters in Season 2 of “Twisted Metal,” the creators promise a show that delivers just as much excitement and unpredictability as the classic games. With the launch right around the corner, expectations are undoubtedly high for this action-packed season.