Twitch Partners Create Unique Listerine Soundtrack for New Year’s Campaign

Los Angeles, CA — Listerine is collaborating with Twitch partners to create a one-of-a-kind audio soundtrack for its upcoming advertising campaign. As part of this initiative, the campaign will launch with livestreams timed for New Year’s Eve and the following week.

Starting on New Year’s Eve, the first livestream will feature the improvisational drummer known as officedrummer. Following that, a second session on January 6 will showcase a yet-to-be-named singer-songwriter. Finally, on January 7, mcd00dle, a multi-instrumentalist and leader of Twitch’s Women and Latin Guilds, will join the project.

During each of these two-hour sessions, the creators will introduce a unique Listerine sound pack. They will work to compose a 30-second song snippet in their individual styles while engaging with viewers for feedback throughout the process.

On January 9, dubbed Quitter’s Day, the Twitch partners will come together in Los Angeles to finalize their collaborative track, designed to resonate with audiences as part of Listerine’s social-first marketing approach aimed at Gen Z.

This campaign is particularly timely, given its relation to Quitter’s Day, when many people tend to abandon their New Year’s resolutions. Listerine’s goal is to inspire fresh rituals around personal care for 2026.

This music-driven push by Listerine aligns with past successful campaigns, where everyday sounds have been transformed into distinctive marketing tools. Notably, PepsiCo’s Tostitos campaign in 2022 saw brand recall rise by 38% by utilizing similar strategies.

As Listerine’s initiative unfolds, the brand aims to capture the attention of viewers through innovative and engaging content, establishing a new connection between personal care and everyday music.