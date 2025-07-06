Twitch Streamers Launch Tone, a New Personal Care Brand

ATLANTA, Ga. — The rise of Twitch streamer-founded brands is more than just a trend. The launch of Tone, a unisex personal care line by AMP (Any Means Possible), has achieved immediate success, generating over a million dollars in sales since its February debut.

Tone offers a range of body lotions, deodorants, and lip balms priced under $15, coming in four scent families. Now, the brand is expanding its offerings with the addition of body wash and a body mist known as Cologne as part of a nationwide rollout.

“Part of the Tone concept was a focus on accessibility, so being in brick-and-mortar where we can tell the story behind the brand and the product in a higher-touch way is important,” said Nathaniel Weiss, CEO of Tone and former president of the clean body care brand Nécessaire.

Tone is a collaboration with Night, a media company that partners with many members of AMP, including notable content creators like Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis, and ChrisNxtDoor. These streamers are among Twitch’s most followed, with Cenat leading the group at 18.1 million followers and millions of views on his streams.

Weiss emphasized the unique connection between Twitch creators and their audiences. “The depth of connection between the viewer and the creator on Twitch is not like that of any other platform,” he said. “Being streaming-native creates a two-way dialogue with constant, live audience interaction.”

The launch of Tone was strategically unveiled during a Twitch broadcast, attracting over 100,000 users to the brand’s website during the stream. The brand plans to reveal additional partnerships, like one with Target, through similar interactive broadcasts.

<p“We’re doing an overnight livestream inside a Target store,” Weiss explained. “The guys will have the run of the place while the store is closed and be able to tell people what’s going on with Tone.” He noted that while other social platforms will play a role, Twitch will remain central to their strategy.

Tone’s product lineup includes scent families of Coconut, Fresh, Citrus, and Woodland. The deodorants are aluminum-free, with ingredients like glycerin and citric acid featured in the new body wash. Weiss believes that appealing scents combined with effective formulas at accessible prices give Tone a competitive edge.

“We believe that what gets people excited about this category is how things smell, but also a focus on efficacy,” he said. “Marrying those two at an accessible price point is a powerful combination.”

Tone’s target audience is primarily Gen Alpha, with a surprising engagement from female consumers, comprising 35% to 40% of their customer base. Weiss attributed this to the diverse followings of AMP members and expressed plans to broaden the appeal among consumers of all genders.

Looking ahead, Weiss indicated that Tone will continue to innovate with a youthful focus on scent. “We’re considering new form factors beyond traditional deodorants and body washes,” he said. “You’ll see some fun things from us in the next 12 to 18 months.”