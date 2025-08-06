Two Arrested After Drunken Boat Crash Kills Girl, Injures Woman

(SHEARON HARRIS LAKE, N.C.) — Two people have been charged following a drunken boat crash that tragically killed a 10-year-old girl and left a woman with critical injuries over the weekend. Brooklyn Mae Carroll died in the incident that occurred on Saturday afternoon in Shearon Harris Lake, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (WRC).

Quinten Gregory Kight, 40, has been charged with felony operating a motor vessel while under the influence and unintentionally causing serious injury to another person. Kight’s partner and the boat owner, AnneMarie Flanigan, faces charges of felony death by impaired boating and serious injury via impaired boating, as well as aiding and abetting boating while impaired.

Officials reported that Kight was negligent while operating his boat, failing to look forward and operating under the influence, which endangered the life of Jennifer Ann Stahle. Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson called the incident a heartbreaking and preventable accident, stressing that alcohol was a significant factor. “We urge everyone to think twice before mixing alcohol with watercraft operation,” he stated, highlighting the tragic consequences of impaired boating.

Kight was arrested on Monday, and his bond was initially set at $500,000 but was later reduced to $250,000. He has been barred from operating any motor vehicle and is under monitoring, as per court documents. Kight is also facing pending charges from a 2023 hit-and-run incident.

Stahle was critically injured in the collision and required amputation of her leg. Although her right leg was also injured, surgeons believe they have saved it. Stahle’s family has expressed their heartbreak, calling the crash a result of reckless and selfish decisions.

The WRC lamented that the incident should not have occurred, expressing condolences to Brooklyn’s family. Kight’s next court appearance is scheduled for September 22.