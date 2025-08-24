News
Two Arrested in Fatal Shooting at Columbia Student Housing Complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Two local men have been charged with murder following a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon at The Roost apartment complex in Columbia. The victim was identified as 19-year-old JoKayne Carter from Columbia.
Richland County deputies responded to the scene just after 12:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found Carter with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD).
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford confirmed the victim’s identity on Saturday. Investigators quickly identified a gold Chevy Tahoe as the suspect vehicle, leading them to the home of 19-year-old Tyron Shelley in the Earlewood neighborhood. Shelley was arrested at his residence shortly thereafter. Authorities also discovered a stolen firearm from Florence County at the location.
The second suspect, 20-year-old Ta’John Goodwin, was later identified and turned himself in at RCSD Headquarters with assistance from his family. Both suspects are now facing murder charges and are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
In a statement, Rutherford said, “We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this homicide.”
