News
Two Arrested After Missing Juvenile Found in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A traffic stop led to the recovery of a missing juvenile and the arrest of two suspects on December 31, 2025. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) reported that deputies stopped a truck on U.S. Highway 1 after receiving calls about suspicious behavior.
The driver, 60-year-old Darnell Hairston from Hastings, had two juveniles with him. One of them, an 11-year-old boy, had been reported missing from St. Johns County. As deputies moved the missing child to a patrol car, Hairston fled, prompting the other juvenile, a 15-year-old boy, to jump into the driver’s seat and speed off.
Body-worn camera footage captured the chaos. As Hairston ran, he stumbled into the road, where deputies quickly tackled him. However, the truck driven by the 15-year-old sped away, nearly hitting one deputy. This initiated a pursuit that continued onto State Road 100.
During the chase, the truck rammed into a deputy’s patrol car, causing both vehicles to crash into a treeline. A second deputy also crashed into an auto repair shop in Bunnell, resulting in minor injuries to two deputies.
The teenager was arrested shortly after for reckless driving and aggravated assault, among other charges. Hairston was charged with resisting arrest and attempting to take an officer’s firearm. He also has a criminal history as a registered sex offender.
After the incident, deputies learned about Hairston’s alarming behavior. The rescued child told them he feared for his life and described being threatened with a knife and duct-taped at a campsite while held against his will.
“Thankful that nobody was seriously hurt and that we were able to recover a missing child,” Sheriff Rick Staly stated. He criticized the early release of Hairston from his previous sentence, expressing concern over the safety of the community.
Detectives are still investigating the relationships involved and circumstances surrounding the incident. Hairson remains in custody without bond as the investigation continues.
