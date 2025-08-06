News
Two Chinese Nationals Dead, One Missing in Bali Boat Disaster
BALI, Indonesia — Two Chinese nationals were killed and one Indonesian is missing after a boat sank near Sanur port on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, officials confirmed.
The fast boat, Bali Dolphin Cruise 2, was returning from Nusa Penida when it capsized due to a large wave as it prepared to dock. The Denpasar Search and Rescue Agency reported that the boat was carrying 80 people, including 73 foreign nationals and five crew members.
I Nyoman Sidakarya, head of the search and rescue effort, stated that the bodies of the two deceased men, Shio Guo Hong, 20, and Hanqing Yu, 37, were recovered and taken to Bali Mandara Hospital. A crew member, Kadek Adi Jaya Dinata, 32, remains missing.
The accident occurred at approximately 6:00 PM when the boat was struck by a 2-4 meter wave near the navigation buoys at the Sanur port entrance. Port officials have confirmed that the vessel was in proper condition and complying with safety regulations.
In light of the incident, maritime authorities have temporarily closed the port, as rescue teams continue operations to locate the missing crew member. The passengers include individuals from various countries, such as the USA, Australia, UK, and several others.
As rescue efforts began, a combined team from the East Denpasar Police, Denpasar Water Police, and Bali lifeguards worked together to provide assistance.
