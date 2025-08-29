Two Church Leaders Arrested for Alleged Multi-Million-Dollar Conspiracy

TAMPA, Fla. – Two church leaders, Michelle Brannon and David Taylor, were arrested following an alleged multi-million-dollar conspiracy that involved forced labor and money laundering. The arrests took place on Wednesday morning during several FBI raids across the United States, including one in the affluent Avila neighborhood of Tampa.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) reported that Brannon, 56, was apprehended at her mansion in Hillsborough County, while Taylor, 53, was arrested in North Carolina. Both leaders belong to the Kingdom of God Global Church, formerly known as Joshua Media Ministries International (JMMI), which accused of running call centers in Texas, Missouri, and Michigan to solicit donations from unsuspecting victims.

According to the indictment, those who worked at the call centers were coerced into long hours without pay, referencing them as “armor bearers” for Taylor. Taylor and Brannon allegedly controlled all aspects of their victims’ lives, including where they slept and when they could leave the premises.

Investigators claim the church raised approximately $50 million in donations since 2014, which Brannon and Taylor are accused of misusing to buy luxury properties, vehicles, and recreational equipment. Residents in the Avila neighborhood expressed shock at the raiding of the large mansion, with one neighbor remarking, ‘It’s surprising to hear that type of thing was going on right in your backyard.’

Federal officials have not confirmed whether any human trafficking victims were rescued during the raids, but preliminary setups indicate emergency services could aid potential victims. Human trafficking advocates stress that even affluent areas can harbor these activities, cautioning the community to remain vigilant.

The indictment outlines charges that include forced labor, conspiracy to commit forced labor, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, each carrying the potential for 20 years in federal prison. Brannon appeared in court on Wednesday, although she had difficulty securing legal representation. The court has postponed her hearing until Thursday.

The FBI and DOJ continue to investigate further claims of forced labor and are working toward ensuring the protection of victims involved. As the breadth of the investigation unfolds, authorities are focused on dismantling such trafficking operations.

“Combating human trafficking is a top priority for the Department of Justice,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon. “We are committed to relentlessly pursuing and ending this scourge for good.”