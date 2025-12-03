Two City Workers Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide in L.A.

ATWATER VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES – Two city employees are dead following an apparent murder-suicide at the Los Angeles Glendale Water Reclamation Plant on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the plant located at 4600 Colorado Boulevard just before 6 a.m. after receiving a call about a person down with a gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

On arrival, officers found the bodies of two men suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. One man is believed to be in his late 30s, while the other is thought to be in his mid-50s.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, and LAPD is treating the incident as a murder-suicide. The identities of the men have not yet been released.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass expressed her sorrow about the incident, stating, “I am deeply saddened by the shooting deaths of two City Sanitation employees at the LA Glendale Water Reclamation Plant. My heart breaks for this loss of life.” She also confirmed there is no ongoing threat to public safety and that the incident is currently under investigation.

The Glendale Water Reclamation Plant, east of the 5 Freeway, plays a crucial role in treating wastewater for reuse in irrigation and industrial processes. Mayor Bass noted that support services, including a Crisis Response Team and mental health counselors, have been made available to employees affected by the tragedy.