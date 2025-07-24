News
Two Cyclists Die During RAGBRAI Event in Iowa and Minnesota
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa — Two cyclists have died while riding in this year’s Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI), according to authorities.
The Iowa State Patrol confirmed that a cyclist passed away on Tuesday in Estherville. Around 7 a.m., Estherville Emergency Medical Services responded to a call regarding an unconscious rider. First responders administered CPR and transported the cyclist to a nearby hospital, where the individual later died. The identity of this rider has not yet been released.
On Monday, a cyclist collapsed while riding on the RAGBRAI route in Jackson County, Minnesota. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call shortly after 8 a.m., reporting that a rider had collapsed. Within moments, fellow participants, including a doctor, a surgeon, and a physician’s assistant, provided assistance until an ambulance arrived.
The man, identified as 54-year-old Kelly Paul from Texas, was transported to Spirit Lake Regional Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the incident alongside local authorities.
Anne Lawrie, the RAGBRAI Director, expressed condolences in a statement: “Despite receiving prompt medical attention on the scene, it is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of two RAGBRAI riders earlier this week. Our sincere thoughts and deepest condolences to their loved ones.”
This is a developing story, and more updates will be provided as new information becomes available.
Recent Posts
- James Carville Warns Democrats of Internal Divisions Ahead of 2026 Midterms
- Djo Reaches No. 1 on Billboard with ‘Basic Being Basic’
- Rickea Jackson Sparks Turnaround for Los Angeles Sparks
- Ryan Murphy Faces Criticism Over New Kennedy Series Adaptation
- Atlético-MG Faces Bucaramanga for Copa Sul-Americana Advancement
- Venus Williams Faces Magdalena Fręch in WTA Washington Showdown
- Storm and Sky Battle for Playoff Position on July 24
- Big Brother Season 27 Unfolds Dramatic Twists and Power Plays
- Thunderstorms Ground Flights at Denver International Airport
- Colombia Faces Brazil in Critical Copa América Semifinal Match
- Buccaneers Place 449-Pound Rookie Desmond Watson on NFI List Due to Weight
- Astros Host Athletics as MLB Series Begins in Houston
- Christian Wilkins on Injured List as Raiders Begin Training Camp
- Sea Hear Now Festival Set for September with Major Headliners
- Ken Jennings Shines in Season 4 Premiere of Millionaire
- NFL Preseason Kicks Off with 2025 Hall of Fame Game
- Can Olson Overcome Injury to Achieve Career Year in 2025?
- Liga de Quito Aims for Victory Against Barcelona SC on July 24
- Frances Tiafoe Faces Flavio Cobolli in Round of 16
- DIM Seeks First Victory Against Envigado Amid Rising Tensions