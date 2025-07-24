Two Cyclists Die During RAGBRAI Event in Iowa and Minnesota

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa — Two cyclists have died while riding in this year’s Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI), according to authorities.

The Iowa State Patrol confirmed that a cyclist passed away on Tuesday in Estherville. Around 7 a.m., Estherville Emergency Medical Services responded to a call regarding an unconscious rider. First responders administered CPR and transported the cyclist to a nearby hospital, where the individual later died. The identity of this rider has not yet been released.

On Monday, a cyclist collapsed while riding on the RAGBRAI route in Jackson County, Minnesota. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call shortly after 8 a.m., reporting that a rider had collapsed. Within moments, fellow participants, including a doctor, a surgeon, and a physician’s assistant, provided assistance until an ambulance arrived.

The man, identified as 54-year-old Kelly Paul from Texas, was transported to Spirit Lake Regional Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the incident alongside local authorities.

Anne Lawrie, the RAGBRAI Director, expressed condolences in a statement: “Despite receiving prompt medical attention on the scene, it is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of two RAGBRAI riders earlier this week. Our sincere thoughts and deepest condolences to their loved ones.”

This is a developing story, and more updates will be provided as new information becomes available.