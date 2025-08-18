Two Dead in Chula Vista Car Crash After Church Event

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Two people were killed and two others injured in a car crash Monday night after leaving a church event. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Apache Drive and Telegraph Canyon Road, according to Chula Vista police.

The crash involved a white Subaru Forester that was turning left onto Apache Drive and a red Ford Mustang traveling west on Telegraph Canyon Road. The Mustang collided with the Subaru, causing it to overturn. The four occupants of the Subaru were trapped inside, prompting emergency crews to use tools to extricate them.

The driver of the Subaru, a 75-year-old man, died at the scene. A 76-year-old man in the front passenger seat was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. Two women in their 60s, who were in the backseat, were also hospitalized. The driver of the Mustang, a 41-year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with police. He suffered minor injuries.

Authorities have stated that they do not yet know which driver was at fault, but they confirmed that neither alcohol nor drugs played a role in the crash. Members of the two couples had attended Most Precious Blood Catholic Church for decades, and worshippers were emotional upon hearing the tragic news.

Locals expressed concerns about the intersection’s safety, suggesting the need for a traffic light. “I’m on a wing and a prayer every time I make that left turn,” said Betty Kuite, a resident of the nearby Charter Point neighborhood. EMT Gage Ford highlighted the presence of older residents in the area, emphasizing the need for caution.

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann announced that the city is considering measures to improve safety, including the potential installation of a stoplight. Meanwhile, the Chula Vista Police Department’s Traffic Bureau is conducting an investigation into the incident and encourages anyone with information to contact them at 619-409-5833.