News
Two Dead in Chula Vista Car Crash After Church Event
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Two people were killed and two others injured in a car crash Monday night after leaving a church event. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Apache Drive and Telegraph Canyon Road, according to Chula Vista police.
The crash involved a white Subaru Forester that was turning left onto Apache Drive and a red Ford Mustang traveling west on Telegraph Canyon Road. The Mustang collided with the Subaru, causing it to overturn. The four occupants of the Subaru were trapped inside, prompting emergency crews to use tools to extricate them.
The driver of the Subaru, a 75-year-old man, died at the scene. A 76-year-old man in the front passenger seat was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. Two women in their 60s, who were in the backseat, were also hospitalized. The driver of the Mustang, a 41-year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with police. He suffered minor injuries.
Authorities have stated that they do not yet know which driver was at fault, but they confirmed that neither alcohol nor drugs played a role in the crash. Members of the two couples had attended Most Precious Blood Catholic Church for decades, and worshippers were emotional upon hearing the tragic news.
Locals expressed concerns about the intersection’s safety, suggesting the need for a traffic light. “I’m on a wing and a prayer every time I make that left turn,” said Betty Kuite, a resident of the nearby Charter Point neighborhood. EMT Gage Ford highlighted the presence of older residents in the area, emphasizing the need for caution.
Chula Vista Mayor John McCann announced that the city is considering measures to improve safety, including the potential installation of a stoplight. Meanwhile, the Chula Vista Police Department’s Traffic Bureau is conducting an investigation into the incident and encourages anyone with information to contact them at 619-409-5833.
Recent Posts
- Aberdeen Faces Confident FCSB in Europa League Play-Off Match
- Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ Hits 2 Billion Spotify Streams
- Powerball Jackpot Soars to $700 Million Ahead of Saturday Drawing
- PGA Tour’s New CEO Promises Major Changes Ahead
- Nelson Named Starting Quarterback for UTEP This Season
- Biden Aide Testifies in House Inquiry on Mental Fitness
- Hernandez Govan Found Not Guilty in Young Dolph Murder Case
- Northwestern Settles Lawsuit with Former Coach Pat Fitzgerald
- Menendez Brothers Parole Hearings Begin After Decades in Prison
- New York Court Reduces Trump Fraud Penalty, Leaves Liability Intact
- Appeals Court Overturns $500 Million Penalty Against Trump in Fraud Case
- Sister Jean Celebrates 98 Years of Life and Legacy
- U.S., EU Announce New Trade Deal Amidst Ongoing Negotiations
- Hollow Knight: Silksong Showcases New Gameplay at Gamescom 2025
- John Cena to Headline Wrestlepalooza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Sprinkler Malfunction Disrupts Disney Concert at KeyBank Center
- Summer Break Delays Live Episodes of ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’
- Jerry Jones Reveals Battle with Stage 4 Melanoma After 15 Years
- Lee Corso to Retire After Iconic College GameDay Career
- Iberian Peninsula Wildfires Cause Unprecedented Emissions and Destruction