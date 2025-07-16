News
Two Dead as Flash Flooding Hits New Jersey During Storm
PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Two women died after their vehicle was swept into Cedar Brook during severe flash flooding on Monday night as storms ravaged parts of the U.S. Northeast.
The heavy rain started late Monday, causing rapid flooding that stranded vehicles, closed subway lines, and led to the declaration of a state of emergency across several states, including New Jersey.
The victims were traveling in Plainfield when their car was overwhelmed by floodwaters. A witness called 911, but firefighters reported they could not reach them due to the ongoing storm. Officials believe the women were trapped and drowned in their vehicle.
This incident marks the second deadly weather-related event in Plainfield within 11 days. On July 3, severe storms knocked a tree onto a car, killing two people. Mayor Adrian Mapp stated, ‘To lose four residents in such a short span of time is unimaginable. We mourn with the families and remain committed to strengthening our emergency response systems.’
In North Plainfield, police waded through water chest-high to rescue approximately 40 individuals as floodwaters damaged homes and vehicles. Governor Phil Murphy, who declared a state of emergency, reminded residents to stay alert during these extreme weather events.
Heavy rainfall caused flash flood warnings from northern New Jersey to New York City and into parts of Pennsylvania. In one instance in Manhattan, videos showed water pouring into a subway station as passengers watched from inside a train.
Central Park recorded its second-highest hourly rainfall total of 2.07 inches, creating significant disruptions in subway service and prompting emergency measures. This weather pattern has become increasingly common, with officials attributing it to higher humidity and severe storm activity.
Elsewhere in New Jersey, some areas were still recovering from the flooding as emergency crews worked through the night. Local authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel due to road closures and hazardous conditions.
As Virginia braces for further storms, cities including Petersburg and Richmond have declared states of emergency, preparing for additional rainfall predicted to hit on Tuesday.
