Two Dead in Fremont Drive-By Shooting Outside Banquet Hall

FREMONT, Calif. – Two people were killed in a drive-by shooting late Friday night near the Royal Palace Banquet Hall. Fremont police received reports of shots fired just after 11:10 p.m. on the 6000 block of Stevenson Boulevard.

Officers arrived on the scene to find two victims who had been shot. Initial reports indicated there were three victims; however, police later clarified that there were only two fatalities. One victim died at the scene while the other succumbed to their injuries at a nearby hospital.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of their families. This incident marks Fremont’s third and fourth homicides of 2025, according to police.

The Royal Palace Banquet Hall issued a statement on social media expressing condolences to the victims’ families. “On behalf of the Royal Palace team, we wanted to give our deepest condolences to the families affected,” the statement read. The banquet hall clarified that the shooting was unrelated to any events at their venue.

Fremont Police Department investigators determined that a vehicle approached the victims in a large parking lot and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene. They are currently interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage from the area.

No suspect information has been released, and police are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward. Residents expressed shock over the shooting, with many citing the area as typically safe.

“I grew up here, and it just doesn’t feel safe anymore,” said Steven Lee, a local resident. “This is really unexpected.”

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department’s Investigation Unit at 510-790-6900.