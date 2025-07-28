Two Democratic Governors Leave National Governors Association Amid Concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – Two prominent Democratic governors are resigning from the National Governors Association (NGA), citing insufficient opposition to the Trump administration’s policies and threats to state funding. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will both withdraw from the organization by the end of the month, according to sources close to the situation.

Kelly, who leads the Democratic Governors Association (DGA), will cease her involvement in all NGA activities, including not paying dues. Sources indicate her decision comes as the NGA has taken fewer bipartisan initiatives and has not adequately represented state concerns regarding recent federal funding cuts.

“The NGA is not living up to the most fundamental aspect of its mission statement,” a source familiar with Kelly’s perspective said. They expressed frustration with the organization’s failure to advocate for states against federal overreach and lack of collaborative governance.

Walz is also reevaluating his membership, with plans to stop paying dues next year. As both governors step back, the NGA remains under scrutiny for its lack of action in addressing critical state issues raised by the Trump administration. Some governors feel frustrated by the organization’s current direction, which they believe diverges from its original mission of championing state rights.

NGA spokesperson Eric Wohlschlegel, however, emphasized that the organization continues to engage with governors nationwide, noting record attendance at recent meetings. Incoming NGA chair, Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, urged collaboration among states rather than withdrawal, stating, “Let’s sit here and let’s talk about what is the best thing that we can do for America.”

Maryland Governor Wes Moore, the NGA’s incoming vice chair, acknowledged the frustrations expressed by Kelly and Walz but urged reform from within. He believes the NGA has value in promoting bipartisan dialogue and that he plans to address the concerns raised by his colleagues.

Former NGA chair, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, voiced his disapproval of Kelly and Walz’s departure while affirming the importance of the NGA in uniting governors across party lines. He noted the organization plays a vital role in finding common ground, regardless of differing political affiliations.

As the NGA transitions under new leadership, the organization faces a pivotal moment in addressing the complaints raised by its members.