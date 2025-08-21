News
Two Earthquakes Hit Coronaca, South Carolina in One Night
UPSTATE, S.C. (WACH) — The United States Geological Survey confirmed two small earthquakes in South Carolina early Tuesday morning.
The first earthquake struck around 11:30 p.m. Monday, measuring 2.2 in magnitude. It was located about 2.4 miles from Coronaca.
Just a few hours later, at 3:08 a.m. Tuesday, a second quake followed. This one had a magnitude of 1.7 and was recorded approximately 3.1 miles Southeast of Coronaca.
No immediate reports of damage or injuries have been confirmed. Officials continue to monitor the situation as residents recover from these minor tremors.
Authorities encourage the public to stay alert and follow safety guidelines in case of aftershocks.
