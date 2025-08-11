Two ETFs Offer Strong Dividends for Investors

NEW YORK, NY – Investors seeking steady income in their portfolios may find appealing choices in dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and the iShares Core High Dividend ETF are gaining attention for their reliable returns.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF boasts a yield of around 3.9%, a competitive figure compared to the average S&P 500 yield of 1.2%. This fund emphasizes quality and fundamental strength, featuring top companies like Merck and PepsiCo. As of August 5, it has 103 holdings, fostering a focused investment strategy at a low expense ratio of 0.06%.

David Jagielski, a contributing analyst for The Motley Fool, notes, “The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is ideal for income investors due to its careful selection of stocks with high payouts.” He highlights the fund’s positive total return of over 2% when accounting for dividends over the past year.

Another excellent option is the iShares Core High Dividend ETF. With a focus on only 75 highly selective dividend-paying stocks, it presents an average yield of 3.5%. This fund’s top holdings include major companies like ExxonMobil and Johnson & Johnson, accounting for 21% of its portfolio.

The iShares ETF has become increasingly popular, experiencing a rally of approximately 6% in value this year, which can be attributed to a market shift toward safer investments. Furthermore, its recent total return nearly reaches 8% when considering dividends.

Investors should regard these ETFs as reliable avenues for generating recurring income and achieving long-term growth. With their distinct strategies and diverse holdings, both funds provide options for those focused on sustainability and solid returns in a fluctuating market.