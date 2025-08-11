Business
Two ETFs Offer Strong Dividends for Investors
NEW YORK, NY – Investors seeking steady income in their portfolios may find appealing choices in dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and the iShares Core High Dividend ETF are gaining attention for their reliable returns.
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF boasts a yield of around 3.9%, a competitive figure compared to the average S&P 500 yield of 1.2%. This fund emphasizes quality and fundamental strength, featuring top companies like Merck and PepsiCo. As of August 5, it has 103 holdings, fostering a focused investment strategy at a low expense ratio of 0.06%.
David Jagielski, a contributing analyst for The Motley Fool, notes, “The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is ideal for income investors due to its careful selection of stocks with high payouts.” He highlights the fund’s positive total return of over 2% when accounting for dividends over the past year.
Another excellent option is the iShares Core High Dividend ETF. With a focus on only 75 highly selective dividend-paying stocks, it presents an average yield of 3.5%. This fund’s top holdings include major companies like ExxonMobil and Johnson & Johnson, accounting for 21% of its portfolio.
The iShares ETF has become increasingly popular, experiencing a rally of approximately 6% in value this year, which can be attributed to a market shift toward safer investments. Furthermore, its recent total return nearly reaches 8% when considering dividends.
Investors should regard these ETFs as reliable avenues for generating recurring income and achieving long-term growth. With their distinct strategies and diverse holdings, both funds provide options for those focused on sustainability and solid returns in a fluctuating market.
Recent Posts
- WWE Raw Features CM Punk, Title Matches in Quebec City Tonight
- Phillies Reliever David Robertson Returns for 2025 Season Debut
- WWE Raw: LA Knight Challenges Seth Rollins After SummerSlam
- León and Monterrey Face Off in Key Liga MX Matchup
- Ty Simpson Named Starting QB for Alabama Crimson Tide
- Jennifer Aniston Reflects on Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s Love Triangle
- Sinner Advances After Suspenseful Cincinnati Match Against Diallo
- Kylie Jenner Celebrates Lavish 28th Birthday Surrounded by Friends
- Madison Keys Wins Thrilling Tiebreak at Cincinnati Open
- Santos Triumphs Over Cruzeiro in Thrilling Match
- Rangers Face Diamondbacks in Key Matchup at Globe Life Field
- Tom Hanks Honors Apollo 13’s Jim Lovell Following His Death
- Small Plane Crashes at Kalispell Airport, Injuries Reported
- Phillies Roll into Cincinnati After Sweeping Rangers
- Fantasy Baseball Projections for Upcoming Matchups
- Kanye West’s YEEZY Store Reopens After Controversy
- Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Amid Moonlight Challenges
- Tesla Unveils Longest-Range Model 3 for Chinese Market
- Upcoming MLB Series to Shape Playoff Contenders’ Fortunes
- Multnomah County Declares Emergency Amid High Heat Forecast