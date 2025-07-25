Two Fires Spark Along I-80 in Salt Lake City Early Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters with the Salt Lake City Fire Department battled two new fires along Interstate 80 early Friday morning. Both fires are now under control and under investigation.

The first fire was reported at 4:54 a.m. at the Redwood entrance of I-80. Firefighters quickly responded, managing to contain the flames with no significant spread or heavy damage.

A second fire ignited shortly after, located between the I-80 and I-215 interchange. This fire burned about an acre of land, fortunately with no injuries reported. The cause of this fire is also currently under investigation.

Throughout the morning, crews from the Salt Lake City Fire Department continue to clean up the area and extinguish any remaining hot spots. Officials believe the incidents will not impact traffic on the interstate.