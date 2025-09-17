Two Homicides in Lake Elsinore Prompt Ongoing Sheriff Investigation

LAKE ELSINORE, CA — The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating two homicides that occurred over the weekend in Lake Elsinore and Wildomar, which are not related.

The first incident took place around 7:15 p.m. on Friday in the 24000 block of Orange Street, located in a residential neighborhood in Wildomar. Deputies were called to the scene and found 64-year-old Jesus Monge and a 56-year-old woman, both residents of Wildomar, suffering from gunshot wounds. Monge was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to a local hospital and reported to be in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s department.

Detectives identified the suspect as 33-year-old David Rodolfo Jimenez Osornio. He was arrested in the area without incident and booked into Southwest Detention Center. Jimenez Osornio faces charges of murder and attempted murder, with his bail set at $1 million. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The relationship between Jimenez Osornio and the victims remains unclear as investigators continue to collect evidence.

Two days later, on Sunday at around 7:40 p.m., deputies responded to another report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 28000 block of Wells Fargo Lane in Lake Elsinore. Upon arrival, they discovered 38-year-old Brian Rivas suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures, paramedics pronounced Rivas dead at the scene.

No suspects have been identified in Rivas’s case, and the sheriff’s department confirmed that this incident is not connected to the earlier shooting in Wildomar.

Both cases are still under investigation. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station at 951-245-3300.