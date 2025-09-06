Two Hospitalized in Laredo Rear-End Collision

LAREDO, Texas — Two people were hospitalized in critical condition following a two-vehicle accident near downtown Laredo on September 3. Authorities responded to the crash at approximately 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of I-35 and Scott Street.

Reports indicate that a Jeep was parked in the inside lane of the highway when it was rear-ended by a second vehicle. One ambulance transported the driver of the Jeep, a 26-year-old woman, to Laredo Medical Center in critical but stable condition. Despite wearing a seatbelt, her airbags did not deploy during the collision.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 38-year-old man, experienced lower abdominal pain and was taken to Doctors Hospital in stable but critical condition, with his airbags having deployed.

Laredo police responded to the scene alongside the Texas Department of Transportation due to fuel and oil spills resulting from the accident. The collision resulted in lane closures on I-35 northbound from Victoria Street, with the cleanup taking longer than expected.

Authorities advise drivers to use alternative routes and to drive with caution in the area. Further information regarding the incident will be provided as it becomes available.