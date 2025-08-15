Two Killed in Chula Vista Car Crash on Monday Night

Chula Vista, California — Two people were killed and two others injured after their car collided with another while turning on a Chula Vista street Monday night, police said.

The passengers, who have not yet been identified, were two couples returning home from a church event when their vehicle crashed at the intersection of Apache Drive and Telegraph Canyon Road around 8 p.m. on August 4, according to Chula Vista police.

The incident occurred when a white Subaru Forester headed east on Telegraph Canyon Road made a left turn onto Apache Drive. A red Ford Mustang, traveling west on Telegraph, broad-sided the Subaru, police said.

The impact caused the Subaru to overturn, trapping the four occupants inside. Emergency crews had to use special tools to cut open the vehicle to free them, according to Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD).

The driver of the Subaru, a 75-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 76-year-old man, who was the front passenger, was taken to a hospital and later died, officials reported.

The two women sitting in the backseat, both in their 60s, were also taken to the hospital for their injuries. The Mustang’s driver, a 41-year-old man, stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Police confirmed he sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities are still investigating the crash but have determined that neither alcohol nor drugs were involved.

The two couples were longtime members of the Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. At a Tuesday morning mass, mourners expressed their grief upon hearing about the men’s deaths.

Neighbors indicated that the intersection where the crash happened could use a traffic light. “I’m on a wing and a prayer every time I have to make the left turn coming home,” said Betty Kuite, a resident of the nearby Charter Point neighborhood.

Gage Ford, an EMT and local neighbor, voiced safety concerns for elderly residents in the area. “We see it pretty often, but it’s just a sad scene every time,” Ford said. “Just slow down a little bit. You know there are a lot of elderly people who live in Charter Point.”

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann told NBC 7 that the city is exploring measures to slow traffic, including the possible installation of a stoplight at the intersection.

The CVPD Traffic Bureau is currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Chula Vista Police Department Traffic Bureau at 619-409-5833.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.