Two Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Fremont Late Friday

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) — Two people were killed in a drive-by shooting late Friday night in Fremont, prompting an investigation by local police.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 11:12 p.m. at the 6000 block of Stevenson Boulevard. The shooting occurred outside the Royal Palace Banquet Hall, where many people were present at the time.

Police stated that a vehicle approached the victims in the parking lot and opened fire, striking both individuals. One person died at the scene, and the other died at a nearby hospital shortly afterward. Initially, police reported a third victim, but they later clarified that only two individuals were involved.

Jack Chin, president of a local car club, said the shooting’s proximity made some attendees cautious about attending their usual Saturday evening gathering. “I think that maybe some people were a little afraid to come out,” Chin said. “They are worried that something else like that may happen.”

Steven Lee, a Fremont resident, expressed his concerns at the nearby strip mall. “I don’t feel safe. I’m thinking about my kid. I mean, I moved out of Oakland to live here. And even here, it just doesn’t feel safe,” he said.

The Royal Palace Banquet Hall confirmed it was closed the following day, issuing condolences for the victims but clarifying that the incident did not involve their scheduled events.

The City of Fremont and local police extended their sympathies to the families affected. This incident marks the city’s third and fourth homicides of 2025, police noted.

The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement is urging anyone with information to reach out to the Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6900 or send anonymous tips by texting “Tip FremontPD” to 888-777.