Two Killed in Head-On Crash Between Motorcycle and Tesla in California

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. – Two people are dead following a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a Tesla on Saturday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol reported the incident occurred on Highway 9 near Highway 35 at approximately 4:47 p.m.

An 18-year-old woman from San Jose was driving a white 2018 Tesla Model 3 northbound when she collided with a blue 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle carrying two riders, a 61-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman from Hayward. The motorcycle was traveling south at the time of the crash.

Both motorcycle riders were ejected from their vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency responders. The Tesla driver sustained no injuries.

The California Highway Patrol indicated that the motorcyclists were wearing helmets, and the Tesla driver was using a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The impact of the crash was significant enough that the motorcycle riders flew off onto the road.

Officer Israel Murillo from the CHP stated that the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. Authorities have not released the name of the Tesla driver, and it remains unclear whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident.

Investigators are also assessing if either vehicle crossed over the center line prior to the collision. The road was closed for several hours as authorities examined the scene but has since reopened.