News
Two Local Players Win $50,000 Powerball Prizes in New Jersey
Northfield, New Jersey — Two lottery players in Atlantic and Cumberland counties have struck gold, winning $50,000 each in the Powerball game. The prizes were awarded for the September 1 drawing, with one ticket purchased at a local 7-ELEVEN and the other at J & J News Agency in Vineland.
The winning ticket in Northfield was sold at the 7-ELEVEN located on New Road, while the winner in Vineland bought their ticket at J & J News Agency on North Main Road. As of now, it remains unclear if either player has come forward to claim their winnings.
New Jersey Lottery officials announced on September 9 that a total of 53 lottery prizes of $10,000 or more have been won in the state within the last week. This total includes a separate high prize of $100,000 from a Powerball ticket sold in Erma for the September 6 drawing. That winning ticket was bought at the Pantry 1 store.
Looking ahead, the jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions game stands at an impressive $358 million, drawing in many hopeful players around the state.
Recent Posts
- Giants Face Quarterback Dilemma Ahead of Week 2 Matchup
- Coastal Warnings for Millions as Rip Currents Threaten Beachgoers
- FIFA Club World Cup Captivates 2.7 Billion Fans Globally
- Arabella Kushner Joins Grandfather at U.S. Open Amid Mixed Reactions
- New York Times Connections Game Gains Popularity Among Word Enthusiasts
- Brewers Reinstated Hoskins After 57-Game Injury Hiatus
- Asset Entities Shares Soar After Merger Vote with Strive for Bitcoin Treasury
- Montenegro Eyes EU and Euro Zone Membership by 2028
- Is Taylor Frankie Paul the Next Bachelorette? Speculation Grows
- Atlantic Hurricane Season Sees Unprecedented Calm Amid Peak
- Klarna Prices IPO at $40 per Share, Valuing Company at Over $15 Billion
- Leaked Screen Test Sparks Debate Over Richard Pryor Biopic Casting
- LG Twins Face Kiwoom Heroes in KBO Showdown on September 9
- Goliath Resources Reports Major Gold Interception in British Columbia
- Dangerous Rip Currents Threaten East Coast Beachgoers
- Charlotte Mayor Wins Primary Amid Outcry Over Ukrainian Refugee’s Murder
- Sunny Skies and 70s Forecast for Commanders’ Home Opener
- Sinkhole Closes Saw Mill River Parkway in Dobbs Ferry
- Russian Drones Violate Polish Airspace; Government Response Intensifies
- Winning Numbers Announced for Virginia Pick 4 Evening Lottery