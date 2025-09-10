Two Local Players Win $50,000 Powerball Prizes in New Jersey

Northfield, New Jersey — Two lottery players in Atlantic and Cumberland counties have struck gold, winning $50,000 each in the Powerball game. The prizes were awarded for the September 1 drawing, with one ticket purchased at a local 7-ELEVEN and the other at J & J News Agency in Vineland.

The winning ticket in Northfield was sold at the 7-ELEVEN located on New Road, while the winner in Vineland bought their ticket at J & J News Agency on North Main Road. As of now, it remains unclear if either player has come forward to claim their winnings.

New Jersey Lottery officials announced on September 9 that a total of 53 lottery prizes of $10,000 or more have been won in the state within the last week. This total includes a separate high prize of $100,000 from a Powerball ticket sold in Erma for the September 6 drawing. That winning ticket was bought at the Pantry 1 store.

Looking ahead, the jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions game stands at an impressive $358 million, drawing in many hopeful players around the state.