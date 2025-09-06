News
Two Marquette University Students Killed in Tragic Crash Identified
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office has identified two Marquette University students who died in a car crash on Friday evening. Nineteen-year-old Scott Michaud from Springboro, Ohio, and twenty-year-old Noah Snyder from Getzville, New York, were both members of the Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Team.
The crash occurred around 5 p.m. near the intersection of 27th Street and St. Paul Avenue, just blocks from the university’s campus. According to police, the driver of one vehicle collided with the vehicle carrying Michaud, Snyder, and four other individuals.
“We are devastated by this loss,” said a university spokesperson. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of Scott and Noah, and we extend support to all members of the Marquette community during this challenging time.”
Two other lacrosse players from Marquette sustained injuries in the crash and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their identities are being withheld until their families are notified.
Following the accident, Milwaukee police arrested a 41-year-old driver of the second vehicle. Charges against that driver are pending as the investigation continues. Local authorities are examining the circumstances leading up to the crash.
A community mass will be held on Saturday, September 6, at 1 p.m. in the Varsity Theatre, allowing students, staff, and faculty to come together to mourn the loss. Counseling services are also being made available on campus for those affected.
This tragic event has left many in the Marquette University community in shock, as they grapple with the reality of the accident and its impact on their campus.
