Two Men Arrested for Alleged Mass Shooting Threats on Social Media

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A woman’s report to the FBI led to the arrest of two men accused of planning a mass shooting. The woman, who is the girlfriend of one of the suspects, noticed alarming messages on her boyfriend’s Instagram and alerted authorities.

Investigators began their inquiry after the Federal Bureau of Investigation communicated with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office regarding possible active shooter threats involving Isaiah Oglesby, 23, and James Goolsby, 25. The Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on their social media accounts, finding disturbing conversations about carrying out an attack.

According to the investigation, Oglesby initiated discussions about planning an assault, asking Goolsby, “Wanna plan an attack?” He also expressed violent intentions, stating, “It better be a bloodbath of every corrupt politician in Capital Hill.” Goolsby responded affirmatively, mentioning a “skibidi massacre” and indicating a desire to harm others.

The affidavits reveal that both men shared violent imagery related to past shootings and made comments reflecting extremist views. Goolsby reportedly expressed hatred towards various groups, even suggesting he wanted to “blow up” a mosque. Their online exchanges alarmed not only their friends but authorities as well.

Bail was set at $150,000 for Oglesby and $200,000 for Goolsby at their court appearances following their arrests on Monday. If they secure release, both will be required to wear GPS monitoring devices. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has also issued Risk Protection Orders to prohibit them from accessing firearms or any violence-related materials.

Law enforcement officials have praised the woman for her quick action, underscoring the importance of community vigilance in preventing violence. The investigation remains ongoing, and further charges may follow as the case develops.