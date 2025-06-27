Two Milwaukee Officers Ambushed, One in Critical Condition

MILWAUKEE, WI — Two Milwaukee police officers were shot in an ambush attack while responding to a weapons call Thursday night. The shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. in an alley near N. 25th Street and W. Garfield Avenue.

Assistant Chief Nicole Waldner reported that a 29-year-old officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while a 32-year-old officer remains in critical condition. Both officers have served on the force for just over six years and are assigned to District Two.

The officers were dispatched to a “subject with weapon” call, which was later upgraded to “shots fired” as they approached. They were “unexpectedly fired upon” as they entered the alley, according to Waldner.

Milwaukee police are currently searching for a known suspect, and the investigation is led by the department’s homicide division. This incident raises ongoing concerns about the safety of officers in the city, as Milwaukee Police Association President Alex Cyreia condemned the violence against police. “Stop trying to kill my police officers,” Cyreia said. “The violence against our police officers is out of hand. It’s four officers in five months.”

Mayor Cavalier Johnson urged the shooter to surrender and called on any witnesses to provide information. “For the person that shot our officers – if you don’t turn yourself in…know that the men and women of this department, they’re going to find you,” Johnson warned.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact authorities by calling 911 or submitting tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 224-TIPS.