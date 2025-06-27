News
Two Milwaukee Officers Ambushed, One in Critical Condition
MILWAUKEE, WI — Two Milwaukee police officers were shot in an ambush attack while responding to a weapons call Thursday night. The shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. in an alley near N. 25th Street and W. Garfield Avenue.
Assistant Chief Nicole Waldner reported that a 29-year-old officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while a 32-year-old officer remains in critical condition. Both officers have served on the force for just over six years and are assigned to District Two.
The officers were dispatched to a “subject with weapon” call, which was later upgraded to “shots fired” as they approached. They were “unexpectedly fired upon” as they entered the alley, according to Waldner.
Milwaukee police are currently searching for a known suspect, and the investigation is led by the department’s homicide division. This incident raises ongoing concerns about the safety of officers in the city, as Milwaukee Police Association President Alex Cyreia condemned the violence against police. “Stop trying to kill my police officers,” Cyreia said. “The violence against our police officers is out of hand. It’s four officers in five months.”
Mayor Cavalier Johnson urged the shooter to surrender and called on any witnesses to provide information. “For the person that shot our officers – if you don’t turn yourself in…know that the men and women of this department, they’re going to find you,” Johnson warned.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact authorities by calling 911 or submitting tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 224-TIPS.
Recent Posts
- Aventure Aviation Acquires 12 Boeing 737s for Major Expansion
- BBB Reports Over 3,600 Business Scam Cases Since 2022
- Thalia Besson Returns as Geneviève in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5
- Florinda Meza Faces Backlash After Series Premiere on Max
- Warriors Prepare for Free Agency as Kuminga’s Future Looms
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Indiana This Weekend
- San Francisco Pride Weekend Brings Joy and Celebration
- New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau
- Patriots Eye Player Contracts Amid League Negotiations
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit Midlands, Prompting Alerts and Dangers
- Elbert County Denies Xcel Energy’s $1.7 Billion Power Project Permits
- Exciting Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Main Event Set for Noche UFC
- Scattered Storms Move Through Central Ohio, No Severe Weather Expected
- Severe Storms Cause Flash Flood Emergency in New York, Three Dead
- Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight
- Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Set for Highly Anticipated Rematch
- Ben Askren Named Grand Marshal Amid Health Challenge
- Bella Mir Eyes Olympics as UFC Journey Begins
- Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight
- UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia