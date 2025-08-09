News
Two Minors Killed in Omaha Crash, Several Injured
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Pacific Street near the I-680 interchange resulted in the deaths of two minors and left several others injured.
The collision occurred around 12:45 p.m. when a blue 2017 Chevy Silverado traveling westbound struck a black Toyota SUV that was turning north onto I-680. Omaha police confirmed that the Silverado collided with the Toyota at the intersection, pushing the latter vehicle downhill until it hit a large pole.
At the scene, first responders declared a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy dead. The other five occupants of the Toyota were hospitalized. A 6-year-old girl was taken to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition, while a 17-year-old girl, a 37-year-old woman, and a 12-year-old girl were transported to the hospital in serious condition. Additionally, a 37-year-old man was moved to Bergan Mercy in serious condition.
The driver of the Chevy Silverado, a 60-year-old man, sustained minor injuries but did not require hospitalization.
Authorities temporarily closed Pacific Street between 108th and 114th streets, causing significant traffic disruptions. The road reopened around 4 p.m. after debris was cleared. The investigation into the cause of the crash and whether seatbelts were a factor is ongoing.
Omaha police continue to gather information about the incident.
Recent Posts
- LSU Running Back Arrested for Accessory to Murder
- St. Louis Cardinals Face Uncertain Future Under New Management
- Sturgeon Moon Wows Skywatchers Around the World on August 9, 2025
- Marquense Se enfrenta a Cobán Imperial en la Jornada 4 del Apertura 2025
- Caroline Garcia’s Ball Girl Mix-up Leads to On-Court Confusion
- Florida Gators’ Jake Slaughter Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List
- LA Galaxy Set for Exciting Match Against Seattle Sounders on August 10
- Chivas Face Off Against Santos in Liga MX Apertura 2025
- Eight Dead in Nightclub Shooting in Ecuador Amid Rising Violence
- A Look Back at Joe Jonas and His Famous Exes After Divorce
- Fox News Tops Ratings with Trey Gowdy, CNN Leads Daytime Viewership
- Mamdani’s Surprise Victory Signals Shift in Democratic Party
- Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers
- Moldovan Court Sentences Pro-Kremlin Leader to Seven Years
- United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage
- Bulgaria’s Ministry Clears Sofia University Dean of Plagiarism Claims
- MLB Trade Deadline Impact: August Challenges for Contenders
- Final Episode of The Gilded Age Season 3 Set for August 11
- Son Heung-min Scores Late Penalty in LAFC Debut Draw
- Lionsgate Reports Strong Library Revenue Amid Film Division Struggles