Two Minors Killed in Omaha Crash, Several Injured

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Pacific Street near the I-680 interchange resulted in the deaths of two minors and left several others injured.

The collision occurred around 12:45 p.m. when a blue 2017 Chevy Silverado traveling westbound struck a black Toyota SUV that was turning north onto I-680. Omaha police confirmed that the Silverado collided with the Toyota at the intersection, pushing the latter vehicle downhill until it hit a large pole.

At the scene, first responders declared a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy dead. The other five occupants of the Toyota were hospitalized. A 6-year-old girl was taken to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition, while a 17-year-old girl, a 37-year-old woman, and a 12-year-old girl were transported to the hospital in serious condition. Additionally, a 37-year-old man was moved to Bergan Mercy in serious condition.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado, a 60-year-old man, sustained minor injuries but did not require hospitalization.

Authorities temporarily closed Pacific Street between 108th and 114th streets, causing significant traffic disruptions. The road reopened around 4 p.m. after debris was cleared. The investigation into the cause of the crash and whether seatbelts were a factor is ongoing.

Omaha police continue to gather information about the incident.