News
Two New York Lottery Players Win $1 Million Prizes
WEST MONROE, New York — Daniel Phillips, a resident of West Monroe, won a $1 million prize from the New York Lottery’s Millionaire Maker scratch-off game. He chose to receive a one-time lump sum of $651,000 after taxes, according to officials.
The winning ticket was bought at Kinney Drugs, located at 9543 US Route 11 in Brewerton, a town in Central New York. There are still five $1 million prizes available in the Millionaire Maker game, with the odds of winning the top prize being 1 in 3.9 million. The tickets cost $20 each.
In a separate win, Francis Cangemi of East Northport claimed a $1 million top prize from the $1,000,000 Gold scratch-off game. Cangemi also opted for a one-time payment, receiving $670,000 after taxes. The ticket was purchased at Half Off Cards of Selden, located between ShopRite and Duck Donuts at 49 College Plaza.
As of now, three $1 million prizes remain in the $1,000,000 Gold game, and the store promoting this win has shared the news on social media.
The New York Lottery continues to be the largest in North America, contributing billions to public education in the state. Last fiscal year, the lottery generated $3.6 billion to support New York schools.
For considerations regarding gambling addiction, individuals can seek support at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org or call the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY.
