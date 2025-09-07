Two New Yorkers Win Big in Lottery Drawings, Claiming Major Prizes

ALBANY, N.Y. — Two lucky New Yorkers recently became millionaires through the state lottery, garnering attention for their remarkable wins. On April 14, Bola Bao LLC from Albany successfully claimed a $2 million Powerplay prize by matching the first five numbers in the Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway, located at 134-15 Crossbay Blvd. in Ozone Park, Queens. The ticket included the optional $1 Powerplay feature, which doubled the standard second prize to $2 million. After necessary withholdings, the LLC chose to receive a one-time payment of $1,302,002.

Meanwhile, a resident from East Northport struck gold with a $1 million top prize from the New York Lottery’s $1,000,000 Gold scratch-off ticket. Francis Cangemi selected a lump sum payment of $670,000 after withholdings. His winning ticket was purchased at Half Off Cards of Selden.

New York Lottery officials noted that three $1 million prizes remain for the $1,000,000 Gold scratch-off tickets, making them a popular choice among eager players.

The New York Lottery has been a significant contributor to local education funding, generating $4.34 billion in sales during the fiscal year 2024-2025. As a result, Albany County school districts received over $60 million in Lottery Aid to Education funds.

For residents dealing with gambling addiction, the New York Lottery encourages seeking help through the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or texting HOPENY (467369). Additional resources are available for those with questions about gambling.