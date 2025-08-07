News
Two Pennsylvania Troopers Shot in Susquehanna County Incident
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were shot Thursday morning while responding to a call along Route 171 in Thompson Township, according to state police. The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. and has left the area on high alert.
Governor Josh Shapiro confirmed the shooting during an event in Bucks County, stating he plans to travel to Susquehanna County later today. The condition of the troopers remains unknown at this time, as they were transported to a local hospital.
In response to the shooting, a roadblock has been established at the intersection of Route 171 and Bethel Hill Road. State police are urging the public to avoid the area as the situation continues to be very active. More details about the suspect have yet to be released.
“It is an active situation, and I want everyone to join me in praying for these brave troopers,” Governor Shapiro said during the news conference. He communicated with Colonel Paris, the state police commissioner, who is currently on the scene.
Authorities will provide updates as more information becomes available. This is a breaking news story, and Newswatch 16 has crews reporting from the scene.
