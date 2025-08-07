Two Pennsylvania State Troopers Shot in Susquehanna County Incident

THOMPSON, Pa. — Two Pennsylvania state troopers were shot Thursday morning while responding to a call in Susquehanna County, according to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. The incident occurred on Route 171 near Thompson around 11:30 a.m.

Governor Shapiro addressed the situation during an unrelated event in Bucks County, expressing his concern for the injured officers. “About an hour ago in Susquehanna County, two state troopers were shot. Lori and I are praying for the troopers,” he said.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed they are actively investigating the incident, describing the scene as “very active.” State police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris is currently on site, according to Shapiro.

The troopers were quickly transported to local hospitals for treatment, but no updates on their conditions have been shared yet. U.S. Representative Rob Bresnahan stated that both troopers are expected to be in stable condition.

Authorities have set up a roadblock on Route 171 between Main Street and Starruca Creek Road, advising the public to avoid the area for safety. The police are expected to release more information regarding a suspect at a later time.

This is a developing story, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.