Two Premium Bonds Winners from West Sussex and Manchester Share £1 Million Jackpot

National Savings & Investment (NS&I) has announced that two Premium Bonds holders have claimed the £1 million jackpot this month. The winners hailed from West Sussex and Manchester, showcasing the luck of investors in different regions.

The first winning Bond number, 388VE682612, belongs to a resident in West Sussex who has a total holding of £18,101 in Premium Bonds. This lucky individual acquired their winning Bond in April 2020. Meanwhile, the second winner, residing in Manchester, holds Bond number 569RS008033 and has invested £21,700 in Premium Bonds, which they purchased in February 2024.

Andrew Westhead, the Retail Director at NS&I, expressed his congratulations to the recent millionaires from West Sussex and Manchester, stating, ‘What a fantastic way to wrap up the summer.’ He further commended another fortunate holder who won a £100,000 prize with a comparatively modest investment of only £525.

The September draw saw an impressive total of over 5.9 million prizes awarded, amounting to a cumulative payout exceeding £459 million. Notably, one bondholder from Birmingham won a substantial £100,000 prize with their minimal investment, indicating that smaller holdings can indeed lead to significant rewards.

Premium Bonds holders have access to various tools to check if they have won a prize in the current draw. Starting from Tuesday, September 3, they can utilize the NS&I website’s prize checker, the dedicated app, or even voice assistants like Alexa. To access these services, holders will need to provide their Premium Bonds holder number.

In terms of unclaimed prizes, West Sussex currently has 36,656 outstanding prizes with a total value of £1,248,425. The oldest unclaimed prize dates back to April 1962, worth £25, while the largest unclaimed amount from this region is £10,000 from January 2023.

In Manchester, there are 25,127 unclaimed prizes totaling £933,800. The oldest unclaimed prize in this area is also worth £25 and originates from the August 1963 draw. The largest unclaimed prize here amounts to £50,000, from February 2016.

Winning notifications are sent to Premium Bonds prize holders who have registered their contact details with NS&I. However, prizes may remain unclaimed if individuals do not update their information when they move or change their preferences. Currently, a total of 2,448,758 unclaimed prizes worth £87,318,950 are waiting to be claimed by holders across the country.