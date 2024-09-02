Business
Two Premium Bonds Winners from West Sussex and Manchester Share £1 Million Jackpot
National Savings & Investment (NS&I) has announced that two Premium Bonds holders have claimed the £1 million jackpot this month. The winners hailed from West Sussex and Manchester, showcasing the luck of investors in different regions.
The first winning Bond number, 388VE682612, belongs to a resident in West Sussex who has a total holding of £18,101 in Premium Bonds. This lucky individual acquired their winning Bond in April 2020. Meanwhile, the second winner, residing in Manchester, holds Bond number 569RS008033 and has invested £21,700 in Premium Bonds, which they purchased in February 2024.
Andrew Westhead, the Retail Director at NS&I, expressed his congratulations to the recent millionaires from West Sussex and Manchester, stating, ‘What a fantastic way to wrap up the summer.’ He further commended another fortunate holder who won a £100,000 prize with a comparatively modest investment of only £525.
The September draw saw an impressive total of over 5.9 million prizes awarded, amounting to a cumulative payout exceeding £459 million. Notably, one bondholder from Birmingham won a substantial £100,000 prize with their minimal investment, indicating that smaller holdings can indeed lead to significant rewards.
Premium Bonds holders have access to various tools to check if they have won a prize in the current draw. Starting from Tuesday, September 3, they can utilize the NS&I website’s prize checker, the dedicated app, or even voice assistants like Alexa. To access these services, holders will need to provide their Premium Bonds holder number.
In terms of unclaimed prizes, West Sussex currently has 36,656 outstanding prizes with a total value of £1,248,425. The oldest unclaimed prize dates back to April 1962, worth £25, while the largest unclaimed amount from this region is £10,000 from January 2023.
In Manchester, there are 25,127 unclaimed prizes totaling £933,800. The oldest unclaimed prize in this area is also worth £25 and originates from the August 1963 draw. The largest unclaimed prize here amounts to £50,000, from February 2016.
Winning notifications are sent to Premium Bonds prize holders who have registered their contact details with NS&I. However, prizes may remain unclaimed if individuals do not update their information when they move or change their preferences. Currently, a total of 2,448,758 unclaimed prizes worth £87,318,950 are waiting to be claimed by holders across the country.
Recent Posts
- Ellie Challis Claims Gold at Paralympic Games in Paris
- Wimbledon 2025 Public Ballot for Tickets Now Open
- Reflections on Back-to-School Day: A Grandparent’s Perspective
- Gurinder Singh Dhillon Appoints Jasdeep Singh Gill as Successor at Radha Soami Satsang Dera Beas
- Supreme Court Questions ‘Bulldozer Justice’ in Recent Demolitions
- Labor Day 2024: What to Know About Store Hours and Open Locations
- Subhash Chandra Accuses SEBI Chairperson of Corruption Amid Ongoing Investigations
- Price Comparison Reveals Significant Savings at FreshCo Over Loblaws
- Real Madrid Basketball Team Begins Pre-Season Training
- Legal Action Looms Over Former Kaizer Chiefs Player Reneilwe Letsholonyane
- Thulasimathi Murugesan Wins Silver Medal at Paris Paralympics
- Fuel Prices Set to Decrease in South Africa
- Strong Demand for Bazaar Style Retail IPO on Day 2 of Subscription
- Labor Day Observations for the Self-Employed
- Labor Day: The History and Significance of the September Holiday in the United States
- British National Accused of Plotting Against Nigerian Government
- NatWest Reduces Fixed-Rate Mortgages Amid Competitive Market
- Pregnant Woman Concerns After Consuming Recalled Oat Milk Potentially Contaminated with Listeria
- Heat Warning Issued for Calgary on Labour Day
- Crystal Palace Snatches Draw Against Chelsea in Thrilling London Derby