Two South Carolina Lottery Tickets Win $50,000 Each

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) – Two lucky lottery players in South Carolina each won $50,000 from the Powerball drawing on Saturday, August 23. The South Carolina Education Lottery confirmed the winning tickets shortly after the drawing.

The first winning ticket was sold at Circle K Store Inc. #3273, located along South Lake Drive in Lexington County. The winning Powerball numbers were 11, 14, 34, 47, 51, and the Powerball number was 18.

The second winning ticket, which also included the DoublePlay option, was purchased at the Fort Lawn Marathon along Lancaster Highway in Fort Lawn. The winning numbers for the DoublePlay were 9, 23, 24, 33, 44, with a Powerball number of 19.

According to lottery officials, players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes. This provides ample time for winners to check their tickets and come forward.

For those following future draws, the next Powerball drawing will take place Monday night, and viewers can tune in to WIS at 10:59 p.m. for live results.