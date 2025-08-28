Two South Carolina Lottery Tickets Win $50,000 Each

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two lottery players in South Carolina each won $50,000 in Saturday’s drawing, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

A Powerball ticket purchased at Circle K Store Inc. #3273 on South Lake Drive in Lexington County claimed one of the prizes. The numbers for that winning ticket were 11, 14, 34, 47, 51, and the Powerball number was 18.

The other successful ticket was a Double Play ticket sold at the Fort Lawn Marathon along Lancaster Highway in Fort Lawn. Players who purchased this ticket had the winning numbers of 9, 23, 24, 33, 44, with the Powerball number 19.

Lottery officials stated that winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. Players are encouraged to check their tickets against the winning numbers.

The winning Powerball and Double Play tickets were a part of the drawing held on August 23. The South Carolina Lottery continues to bring excitement to players across the state with these games.